LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Jarron’s dad has been off work for the last five months. Between a pretty intense surgery for a torn rotator cuff and partial bicep tear, plus a diabetic ulcer on his toe, it’s made working nearly impossible for Brett. He’s tried to pick up little jobs here or there to help put food on the table, but for now the family is relying on mom’s income from her job as a bus driver.

Brett’s applied for disability, but the checks won’t start coming for another month or two, only prolonging the struggle of paying bills and keeping groceries in the house.

When Jarron reached out to us, he wasn’t asking for himself. He was asking for some help for his dad and for his family. At 16 years old, he’s watching his dad navigate recovering from surgery while dealing with financial hardship and he just wanted to find a way to help.

Thanks to some amazing community partners and the generosity of our LITE-FM listeners, we were able to do exactly that! We brought gift cards to help with the essentials like groceries, gas and winter clothing to help keep the family afloat until those disability checks start.

Brett thought that it was possibly his wife’s best friend who reached out to us and was stunned when he found out that it was his son. Did you miss the surprise? Hear it again when you push play below.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2025 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.