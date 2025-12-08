LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Sarah and her husband, Steve, have built their lives around helping others. They have a son of their own and have fostered or adopted three other kids to make sure they had a stable home.

After they lost their oldest daughter, Sarah started a small group called Cheyenne’s Gift in her name to help collect and donate warm, cozy items to the Boise Bicycle Project’s Holiday Bike Giveaway and have filled Little Free Pantries. Anywhere she sees a need, she spearheads a mission to collect donations and get them to where they can make a difference.

But right now, she and Steve are the ones facing a hard time. After losing access to a second car she was using to get herself to work and get the kids to and from their school and activities, money’s become a little tight.

Sarah’s future brother-in-law, Adam, knows the couple was worried about being able to provide a great Christmas for the kids living at home. He’s watched this couple work hard and give endlessly to others, so he wanted to make sure that someone else was helping them out for a change.

With the help of some amazing community partners and generous donations from our LITE-FM listeners, we were able to step in and provide them the hand up they needed to make this a Christmas the kids will remember.

Did you miss the surprise when we played it on the radio? You can hear it now by pushing play below!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2025 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.