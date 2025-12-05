LITE-FM’s Christmas wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

At the beginning of October, Kelsee’s husband Jason passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. In just an instant, she became a single mom to three young kids between the ages of two and 10. Jason was the family’s primary income. Now Kelsee is navigating all the logistics of moving forward while dealing with unimaginable grief.

She’s stretched thinner than ever as she works to support her three kids financially, physically and emotionally. Despite everything, she still shows up for the people she loves. But as we get closer to the holidays, the weight of it all is starting to feel heavier. This family will be spending their first Christmas without their hero and Kelsee is trying to create some magic for her kids in the midst of tragedy.

That’s why her sister-in-law, Dani, reached out to us. She knew that while nothing can replace Jason’s presence during the holiday, lightening the load for Kelsee would make her smile for a little while.

Thanks to our LITE-FM listeners and some amazing community partners, we were able to help in a meaningful way. We brought Kelsee gift cards to help with essentials like groceries, gas and meals and a few that she could use to create those special holiday moments for the kids without the financial stress. Mountain Pine Dermatology even provided her with a luxury facial, because sometimes the best gift you can give someone who’s giving it their all is permission to rest.

Kelsee was overwhelmed by the community’s generosity during the most difficult season of her life. Click play below to hear the surprise.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2025 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.