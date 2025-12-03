LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Jaz was recently diagnosed with breast cancer that spread to her lymph nodes. She’s facing a double mastectomy sometime this December or January, which means at least six weeks out of work. That’s six weeks without income for the family she’s the main provider for.

She has four kids counting on her and her first concern isn’t herself or her diagnosis. It’s the kids. It’s making sure they’re taken care of and that they can still experience some Christmas magic. That’s not easy when mom and dad are trying to figure out how to save and keep the family afloat with the essentials while Jaz is recovering from a major surgery and going through treatment.

That’s why her friend Zabrina reached out to us. As a friend and co-worker, she knows what kind of person Jaz is. She’s someone that always puts her kids and patients first, even when she’s the one facing something this difficult. Zabrina didn’t want her brave friend to choose between recovery and providing for her family during the holidays.

Thanks to the generosity of our LITE-FM listeners and some community partners, we were able to help Jaz in a big way. We put together a wish that covered everything from groceries and gas to family fun and something special for Jaz to remind her that she matters just as much as everyone she’s taking care of.

Did you miss the surprise on the air? You can listen to it now by pressing play below!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2025 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.