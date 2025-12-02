LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

When a medical emergency sent Aaron to the hospital in September, his life changed overnight. What he and his family hoped would be a short stay turned into more than a month of fighting to get stable and strong again.

Now wheelchair dependent, Aaron’s staying with family as he continues down a long road to recovery. He’s also facing a major, invasive procedure just a few days before Christmas. He’s doing everything he can but without the ability to work, providing Christmas for his 10-year-old daughter might not be possible this year.

His sister, Sarah, told us that Aaron’s daughter is the center of his world and her brother could use a hand up right now, even if he’d never ask for it himself. She described him as the least selfish person she knows. Aaron’s someone that always shows up for others, even when life is hard. That’s why she wanted to make sure that after everything Aaron’s endured the last three months, that he and his daughter could feel some holiday joy together.

We couldn’t let this letter slip past us without lifting a little of that weight off Aaron’s shoulders. Thanks to the generosity of our LITE-FM listeners and community partners, we were able to help bring some hope, comfort and Christmas magic to a deserving dad.

Tap play below to hear just how surprised and grateful Aaron was when we showed up to brighten his day!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2025 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.