LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Mary is a single mom to a 6-year-old daughter and she puts everybody before herself. She works as a caregiver for Jeremy and his wife, residents at a residential care facility. She’s had to overcome homelessness and still struggles to make ends meet at times.

Jeremy wrote to us and told us there are times that Mary has to miss her shift because she can’t afford gas to get there. He also explained that she had to buy herself a new pair of shoes because one of the few pairs she owns was falling apart. Mary felt guilty about it, because she would have rather spent the money to do something special for her daughter’s birthday and Christmas. She’s the type of person who will refuse help most of the time, even when she’s struggling.

Jeremy and Julia see it all. They watch her give and give, even buying them groceries when she can’t really afford to. They wanted to give back to someone who’s given them so much. We agreed that after everything Mary’s overcome, she and her daughter deserve a chance to enjoy Christmas rather than it feel like another burden.

Thanks to the generosity of our listeners who donated to Christmas Wish and some amazing community partners, we were able to help with groceries and gas so Mary can get to work. We also brought her a fun new toy for her daughter and some gift cards to help her put a few small gifts under the tree.

To say she was overwhelmed would be an understatement. If you missed the surprise on air, you can listen to it now by pushing play below.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2025 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.