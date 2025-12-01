LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

When you’re a single mom working hard to take care of three young kids on your own, stress comes with the territory. But a couple weeks ago, things went from stressful to critical for Brittany when a medical emergency sent her to the hospital.

She spent three days in the hospital and will be out of work for a few more weeks while she recovers. But her three kids in preschool and elementary school still need everything a mom provides.

That’s when Celeste, who teaches one of Brittany’s daughters, decided to see if we could grant Brittany a Christmas Wish. She sees firsthand what kind of mom Brittany is. In fact, she used the words “hard worker” and “loving” to describe Brittany in her letter. She knows that Brittany is doing everything she can on her own and that not being able to work right now, especially during the holidays, would make an already difficult situation even harder.

We couldn’t let Brittany enter the holiday season feeling so overwhelmed. Thanks to the generosity of our LITE-FM listeners and several community partners, we were able to take some of the financial pressure off while she focuses on recovery.

Brittany was feeling well enough to get out for a walk on the day we went to surprise her. When she came back, she was very surprised to find us at her door! You can hear that surprise when you click “play” below!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2025 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.