LITE-FM Brings Holiday Joy to a Nampa Family Shaken By Cancer Diagnosis

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

When we received Denise's letter, we had to do a double-take at the name. We recognized the name as someone who we have gotten to know through playing contests on LITE-FM. When Jodie calls to win, she's always so fun and so bubbly. There's no way we would've guessed that things were so challenging at home.

attachment-christmas_wish_slider1 loading...

Denise, who got a hold of us all the way from California, let us know that her best friend's husband had been diagnosed with a form of incurable cancer in May. His medical team is working to give him as long with his family as they can through treatments like chemotherapy and stem cell transplant. A recent transplant kept him in the hospital for 33 days.

The diagnosis flipped the family's lives upside down. Peter was the sole provider for the family. Jodie is a stay-at-home mom that dedicates her time to caring for the couple's two youngest daughters, one of which is special needs. They're working to get disability, but it's been a lengthy process and they're struggling to find the money for basic necessities like food and clothes for the kids.

Get our free mobile app

Denise knew the family needed help and asked us if we could. We said absolutely. Whether she realizes it or not, we've always felt like Jodie was part of the LITE-FM family and we've got to take care of one of our own! So our Chief Delivery Elf, Brittiany, piled a bunch of goodies into the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and headed to surprise Jodie at home in Nampa.

Click play to hear Denise tells us about the family and for Jodie's reaction when we dropped off her Christmas Wish!

A Christmas Wish for Jodie - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Jodie - Pt 2

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2022 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to make a donation, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

KEEP READING: Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022 Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2022!

7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss In 2022 From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year!