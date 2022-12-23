Widowed Boise Mom Receives Joy Filled LITE-FM Christmas Wish

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Laci's letter about her friend Brittaney broke our hearts. Brittaney's still settling into her new role as a single mom, but unlike some of the other stories we've shared this year, it's not because of a divorce or break-up. Her husband passed away suddenly and totally unexpectedly last year.

Holly Johnson, Townsquare Media Holly Johnson, Townsquare Media loading...

She's done her best to power through her grief to give her children everything they need, but this time of transition has been difficult on her both financially and emotionally. Laci was hoping that we could step in to help Brittaney pick up some of the pieces and give his sweet family an opportunity to heal together.

Once we stopped crying, we said "absolutely." Our delivery elf, Holly, gathered up a bunch of goodies and headed to deliver some surprises to Brittaney and her kids.

Click play to hear Laci tell us about her bestie and Brittaney's reaction to seeing what we cooked up!

A Christmas Wish for Brittaney - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Brittaney - Pt 2

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2022 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to make a donation, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

