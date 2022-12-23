LITE-FM Delivers Christmas Joy to Boise Single Dad and Army Veteran

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Friday, December 23 marks our annual "Michelle in the Morning Miracle Marathon." During the marathon, we supersize the morning show and set a goal of granting a new wish every hour from 6 a.m. - noon. This year, our first stop brought us to April's friend, Jay.

Jay's an Army veteran and a single dad to three kids. His two teenage boys live with him and his youngest son, a two-year-old gets to spend every other weekend and holidays with dad. He's working really hard to provide the best life he can for the boys, but it's been tough. Everything's gotten more expensive, but his pay hasn't gone up at the same rate. He's had to pick up a second job and money's still really tight.

April and others who know Jay see how hard he's working and are inspired by his drive. That's why she was hoping we could help make not just his Christmas brighter, but his birthday too. (His birthday is on Christmas!)

For an Army vet who selflessly served our country? Absolutely. We gathered up surprises and sent our delivery elf, Brittiany and Rob from Treasure Valley Subaru to deliver the good news!

A Christmas Wish for Jay - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Jay - Pt 2

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2022 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to make a donation, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

