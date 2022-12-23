Local Company Blesses Widowed Meridian Mom With Christmas Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Christmas Wish Miracle Marathon Day wrapped up with a visit to Carrie. Several people reached out to us with nominations for Carrie. While Thanksgiving is typically a time when people are feeling grateful, the holiday will always feel heavy for Carrie and her sons. Two years ago, her husband passed away on Thanksgiving and her world was turned upside down.

Her husband had been the main breadwinner for the family. Without his income, she lost her home. For a period of time, she and her teenage boys were living in their car. In September, things started to turn around when the family moved into their new apartment. Finances are still incredibly tight, but the family gets to spend Christmas somewhere where they have a roof over their heads.

Carrie's overcome so much and everyone who nominated her wanted us to make her smile after she and her boys have been through so much sadness and loss. We shared their story with some of our friends at BPA Health who were looking for a family to bless this Christmas. Their elves picked out some things to really spoil Carrie and her boys!

Brittiany, our delivery elf, Rob from Treasure Valley Subaru and the BPA elves met us at Carrie's apartment to surprise her with some Christmas joy!

Click play to hear Carrie's friend Shawn tell us why he found us from out of state to help his friend and Carrie's reaction to the huge group of elves at her door!

A Christmas Wish for Carrie - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Carrie - Pt 2

