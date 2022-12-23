Boise’s West Junior High Helps Grant Christmas Wish for Family with Premature Baby

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

attachment-christmas_wish_slider1 loading...

2022 was supposed to be an exciting year for Jacob and his wife. He was embarking on a new journey as a small business owner and the couple found out that they were expecting their second baby. Well, none of those things played out as easily as the couple hoped.

With the economy as uncertain as it is right now, Jacob's detailing business is struggling to take off, making things financially tough on the family. Things only got tougher when their son, Cooper, decided he was ready to meet mom and dad eight weeks early. Mom had to stop working in October because she had severe pre-eclampsia. Four days later, she was hospitalized and had an emergency C-section.

As you can imagine, the medical bills started piling up and now the family is selling some of their belongings just to make ends meet. Rose reached out to us to share her son's story because it breaks her heart to watch him and his family struggle. She told us that he didn't set-up the family's Christmas tree this year because he knew he didn't have anything to put beneath it.

Well, there's a group of fantastic young people in the FFCLA at West Junior High in Boise who wanted to give him a reason to pull out the tree a few days before Christmas! They worked hard all December to raise the money for this Christmas Wish. We took their funds, did some shopping for Jacob's family and sent Brittiany over in the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh to shock them!

Click play to hear Rose tell us about her son and how surprised Jacob was when we showed up!

A Christmas Wish for Jacob - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Jacob - Pt 2

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2022 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to make a donation, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

KEEP READING: Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022 Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2022!

7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss In 2022 From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year!