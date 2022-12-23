Meridian Mom’s Christmas Wish for a Running Vehicle Comes True

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

If you've listened to our station for a long time, you know that I have an absolutely horrible time trying to keep secrets and this was one of the hardest to keep! Earlier this week, we went to visit Jess, a single mom in Meridian, who is struggling to make ends meet. She's doing everything she possibly can to make sure her daughters' medications, braces and other expenses are taken care but it's been exceptionally hard to do when the family doesn't have a running vehicle.

That's where Combs Car Corral stepped in. Dennis and his team reached out to us weeks ago asking if they could bless one of our Christmas Wish families with a vehicle on Miracle Marathon Day this year. When we shared that Jess's need for a vehicle was a little more urgent, they came up with the idea of surprising her with the "loaner car."

She had no idea that when they came back to pick up their loaner car, that there was another big surprise on the way! This story was just too exciting to not share before the video was done.

Brittiany Graham, Townsquare Media Brittiany Graham, Townsquare Media loading...

So...for now, click play to hear what happened during our second visit to Jess's apartment and James from Combs Car Corral tell us why they reached out to us. Both LITE-FM and Combs are working on video recaps of the story and we'll share them as soon as they're done!

A Christmas Wish for Jess Round 2 - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Jess Round 2 - Pt 2

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2022 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to make a donation, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

