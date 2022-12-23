LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Last week, we got the sweetest note from Rebecca when she asked us to drop by on the LITE-FM Doughnut Dash. She told us how supportive her co-workers have been while she's had a lot going on in her life outside of work and how amazing they are to their patients. As we approach the holidays, she thought doughnuts would be a nice way to bond with the team.

Little did she know that her co-workers had been thinking about her too. Her co-worker and one of our star elves, Peggy, reached out to us and told us that Rebecca, a single mom of two, seemed to be trapped in this endless string of bad news. Earlier this year, she had COVID and was in the hospital. The road to recovery was still tough after she was released and she ended up having to burn all of her PTO early on in the year. She's had ongoing health problems and when she can't work, she's staying home without pay when the budget was already tight.

Brittiany Graham, Townsquare Media Brittiany Graham, Townsquare Media loading...

Rebecca always tells people that things will work out, but hasn't been able to catch that break. She was in a car accident a little over a week ago and had her washer give up on her this week. It's just one expense after another.

Peggy and Rebecca's other co-workers see how hard she's working and has sacrificed going to her own doctor's appointments to be there for her kids or to be at work. They wanted to do something to show Rebecca that other people care about her and know that she deserves a chance to relax.

Their entire office has just been so sweet over the years and we were happy to pay it forward to Rebecca. We loaded Brittiany in the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery sleigh and sent her to surprise Rebecca at work for the second Miracle Marathon Wish in 2022!

Click play to hear Peggy tell us about Rebecca's year and how surprised Rebecca was to see us for the second time in less than a week!

A Christmas Wish for Rebecca - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Rebecca - Pt 2

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2022 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to make a donation, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

KEEP READING: Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022 Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2022!

7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss In 2022 From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year!