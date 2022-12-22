LITE-FM’s Angel Donor Shocks Caldwell Single Mom With Christmas Wish

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Like so many of the stories you've heard us share this year, Katie is going through a year of transition. Her mom, Carolyne, wrote to us and said that Katie recently moved back to Idaho after a divorce. It's been tough for this single mom of three to find her footing, but she's determined to do it.

Right now, Katie's working three different jobs and still finds herself coming up short at the end of each month. She's been picking up extra time at work while the kids are at their dad's so that when they're with her she can spend quality time with them. It's been a lot and you can tell she's tired.

Carolyne tells us their family always rallies around their own, but this year has been tight for everyone. She's not working and her husband just started a new job, so they don't have the means to help Katie this year. That's why she wrote to us, hoping we could give her daughter and granddaughters a special Christmas.

We reached out to one of our angel donors that always selects a family to do the shopping for. She told us it would be an honor to help Katie and her girls. Once she dropped off the gifts ar our workshop, our delivery elves Brittiany, Holly and Rob from Treasure Valley Subaru hustled over there to deliver the goodies!

Click play to hear Carolyne tell us about her daughter and how Katie (and her girls) reacted when they saw the presents coming into their home.

A Christmas Wish for Katie - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Katie - Pt 2

