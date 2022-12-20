LITE-FM Helps Caldwell Mom Give A Special Christmas to 1 Year Old Son

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Esmeralda met her friend Jessica at work about three years ago. The two women hit it off and became close friends. The two of them even went through their pregnancies at the same time.

Esmeralda tells us that Jessica is facing one of the most trying times of her life. She's setting out on a new path as a single mom and is trying to save enough to find a stable place to call home with her almost one-year-old son. It hasn't been easy and trying to solve some car issues along the way has certainly it more difficult.

Esmeralda told us that she knows that things are so tight that there isn't money for Christmas or the little boy's birthday and asked us if we could help. The two of them work for an amazing organization that provides medical, dental and social services to the homeless in Treasure Valley and she was hoping there was enough kindness in the community to give back to someone, who no matter what may be going on behind the scenes, continues to show up for their patients.

We said, absolutely! Brittiany loaded up the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery Sleigh and headed Jessica's way to surprise her with some things to help make this Christmas of transition a little easier.

Click play to hear Esmeralda tells about her bestie and co-worker and hear how stunned Jessica was when we showed up!

A Christmas Wish for Jessica - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Jessica - Pt 2

