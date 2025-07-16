Whether you were into sewing, painting, jewelry making or some other sort of craft project, news of JOANN Fabrics’ second bankruptcy within a year hit hard.

When the initial round of closures was announced, two Idaho stores were on the list. A few weeks later, we found out that all eight of Idaho’s JOANN locations would be vacant before summer arrived.

For a short period of time, I had a side hustle making vinyl stickers and products decorated with vinyl designs. I live in Southeast Boise, so the JOANN store on Federal Way was my go-to when inspiration struck and I needed supplies now. I was crushed when the store closed for good.

It’s been a minute since I’ve driven down Federal Way, but Facebook user George Jones recently posted in the Southeast Boise Living group:

any ideas? Saw several PODS staged in front of the old Joannes on Federal way.. Looked to be work inside and out.. Any ideas what's coming?

Naturally, that caught my eye so I did a little digging through public records to find out. The city issued a permit for a temporary sign on July 13 and for at least a few months, the Federal Way JOANN building will be one of the Treasure Valley’s Spirit Halloween stores this year.

The popular Halloween pop-up store has a message on its website telling spooky season lovers to check back mid-August for a complete listing of stores in the area. Another public record shows that they may be eyeing the old American Freight location on Franklin Road across from Boise Towne Square Mall.