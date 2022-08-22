What comes to mind when asked, "Is it really illegal to drive barefoot?"
If you're like us and most other Americans, we immediately assumed it was. Some of us chalked up driving barefoot to a lack of common sense. Who would think driving barefoot is a good idea? Especially in Idaho! A state with rugged terrain and button-hook roads with steep inclines and declines! So naturally, some of us shifted to the safety risks posed by driving sans shoes. And then there are those of us who believe a driver is asking for a car accident if they're barefoot behind the wheel.
So what's the deal? Do some states allow barefoot driving while others outlaw it? If driving barefoot is legal, why is it that so many people assume it's not? Intrigued? Curious about Idaho's policies? So were we.
Take a stroll through our gallery of facts + ideas on barefoot driving!