A website called Love Money just released an article titled, The world's most groundbreaking homes will make your jaw drop. The very first house on the list was from right here in Idaho.

The website says, "Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that the Sun Valley Starship is one of the world's most unique and breathtaking homes. The modern masterpiece was constructed in 2020 and was described as a "piece of art" by the listing agent. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property took more than a decade to construct and every room benefits from quirky architectural touches."

Compass realty is handling the listing and says, "A one of a kind architectural masterpiece located in the heart of world class ski and equestrian country. A custom-built enclave spanning over 12,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms & ample space for entertaining inside & out. Rooftop pool, freshwater pond, outdoor amphitheater, horse pasture & turnouts are a few of the luxury amenities you will find."

You have to see this place to believe it.

