Boise Star Wars Fans Are Obsessed With This California Castle That Houses Darth Vader

Star Wars fans in Idaho are still recovering from the excitement caused by the epic conclusion of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus. The thought of watching the next Star Wars series, Andor, coming to Disney Plus on August 31st isn't the only thing that fans are obsessing over.

Less than 15 hours from Boise is the Coronado Castle, located in Coronado, California. The home was originally designed by Richard Requa. This famous San Diego architect designed the 1935 California Pacific International Exposition, the Old Globe Theater, the San Diego Administration Center, the original Torrey Pines Lodge, and the St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, all in California.

Currently owned by fellow Star Wars fan and Funko's Chief Creative Officer, Brian Mariotti, he has spent over 20 million dollars turning the castle built in 1925 into the ultimate fun house for 2022. Today there's an 18-hole chipping and putting green and a Star Wars-themed, 26-seat movie theatre that would be the perfect spot to binge all that the Star Wars Universe suddenly has to offer.

While the majority of the property is true to its old-world Spanish design, the movie theater looks like it came from a galaxy far, far away. It is guarded by a stormtrooper, what appears to be either a Mandolorian or Boba Fett, and the greatest villain in movie history, Darth Vader.

The listing boasts the property to be a 5 bedroom, 6 1/2 bath home that spans over 15,000 square feet. It has a five-car garage, a guest house, gym, golf simulator, pool, and 100-year-old olive trees. It is steps away from the beach on Coronado Island.

The Coronado Castle has been on the market for over three months, but finding a buyer for a property listed at $39M doesn't happen overnight. Still, it would be the perfect place to rent for a Star Wars watch party. Costumes required.

