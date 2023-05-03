5 “Out Of This World” Events To Celebrate Star Wars Day In Boise

It doesn't happen very often, but a movie occasionally changes how we view the world. That movie transcends language, region, politics, and religion and unifies us as fans. There is no better example of this than Star Wars.

Not only did the movie change filmmaking, it also launched the careers of Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and countless others. It changed the lives of millions and how we all talk.

Each year, there are events around the Treasure Valley celebrating Star Wars. We don't commemorate the film series on the anniversary of its release; we celebrate on Quatro de Mayo so that we can all say, "May the Fourth be with you." If you want to celebrate Star Wars in the Treasure Valley, there are several options besides watching all the movies at home.

Watch the 40th Anniversary edition of Star Wars: Episode VI - The Return of the Jedi on the big screen. The Regal Edwards Theater in Boise is showing it at 1:45, and the Majestic in Meridian has a 1:35 showtime.

Attend Star Wars Day: May The 4th Tech Mixer with Cliff Cramp, Star Wars Artist. This event is being put on by Idaho Women in Technology and Ventive from 4-7pm at Involta Data Center. There will be charcuterie, wine, beer, prizes, desserts, a Star Wars house DJ, speakers, and tours. You'll also get to meet Star Wars artist Cliff Cramp.

Dress up for Cosplay Day at the Discovery Center of Idaho. From 1-4pm, anyone dressed in costume will get a two-for-one coupon at their photo booth. The Discovery Center is a great place to be on Star Wars Day, with The Fans Strike Back Exhibit currently on display.

Star Wars Night at Lounge at the End of the Universe. Han Duo will perform a two-man Star Wars-themed show based on audience suggestion; There will also be a performance of Star Wars: Abridged by Chaotic Acts of Theater. A comedy show that takes you through the entire franchise in under an hour. There is a two-drink minimum. Doors open at 6:15, the show starts at 7:30, and tickets are $20 at the door and $15 online.

Watch the free drone show in the sky! Skyworx Drone Shows is putting on a free drone show at 9:30 above Simplot Hill. You may have seen their drone show at Treefort, but this will be much bigger, with 500 drones lighting up the sky. According to their Facebook page, the best place to watch is the Highlands Elementary School field at 3434 N. Bogus Basin Road.

It's crazy to think, but if you skip going to the movie, there is a world in which you can attend every Star Wars event! May the 4th and the Force be with you!

