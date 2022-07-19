Everything New on Disney Plus in August

August is one of those months on Disney+. You’re getting a new Marvel TV series — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, featuring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s gamma-powered cousin — and a new Star Wars TV series — Andor, a prequel to Rogue One with Diego Luna reprising his role from that film. Plus there’s a new series of Marvel shorts too: I Am Groot featuring, well, you know.

August in Disney+ also will see the streaming premiere of Lightyear, a behind-the-scenes special on the making of Ms. Marvel, and new sing-a-long versions of Disney classics like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast. Yes, parents, just what we need: More encouragement for our children to sing these songs all time.

Here’s a look at everything coming to Disney+ in August:

Wednesday, August 3

New Library Titles

- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

- Lightyear

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel - Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 302, “Into the Unknown”

Friday, August 5

New Library Titles

- The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

- Old Dogs

Disney+ Originals

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation - Premiere

Wednesday, August 10

New Library Titles

- Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

Disney+ Originals

I Am Groot - Premiere, All Shorts Streaming

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 303, “The Woman In The Woods”

Friday, August 12

New Library Titles

- Disney Summer Magic Quest

- Father of the Bride

- Father of the Bride Part II

Wednesday, August 17

New Library Titles

- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

Disney+ Originals

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Premiere, Episode 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 304, “No Drama”

Friday, August 19

New Library Titles

- Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

- Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

- Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Wednesday, August 24

New Library Titles

- Blackish (S8)

- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 305, “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 2

Friday, August 26

New Library Titles

- Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Wednesday, August 31

New Library Titles

- America’s National Parks (S1)

- Europe From Above (S2)

- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)

Disney+ Originals

Andor -2-Episode Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 306, “Color War”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 3

