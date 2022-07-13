Steamy Images Capture Justin Bieber’s Visit to Idaho [Photos]

He is an international star, and just the mention of his name causes women and some men to swoon uncontrollably. Millions have viewed his videos along with his songs. His name is Justin Bieber, and he recently spent some time in Idaho.

The tattooed Mr. Bieber was not only visiting the Gem State. The pop icon shared a beach in Coeur d'Alene with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The pair's public displays of affection, lots of kissing, have almost broken the internet. It didn't take long for his fans to react to the Bieber's visit to our state.

Justin Bieber Shares Idaho with the world!

Take a look at his Instagram post from Idaho. Do you recognize any of his posts below?

Mr. Bieber's Health

The actor/singer is recovering from Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome which he has shared with his fans around the world. Mr. Bieber does hope to resume his tour when his health returns. People Magazine shares a quote from Mr. Bieber on his illness via a video on Instagram. "Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

Why was Justin Bieber in Idaho?

Idaho has long been a famous choice for many of the worlds most successful Americans. Last week, Sun Valley Idaho hosted the annual Allen & Company event where the worlds rich and famous meet to discuss mergers and acquisitions.

Why not our area?

Have you ever wondered why it's always Sun Valley and Coeur d'Alene that draws the celebrities? Will we ever see them visiting the Treasure Valley?

