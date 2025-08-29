We know the saying is “money can’t buy happiness,” but winning $861 million could definitely pay off your current debt, buy you your dream home and allow you to quit the less-than-rewarding job you’re working now.

That’s what thousands of Idahoans were praying for when they purchased their tickets for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, August 27. The $861 million jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing was the sixth-largest prize in the game’s history.

READ MORE: These Are 15 of the Luckiest Lottery Locations in the Boise Area

Powerball’s top prize has been growing since May 31, 2025 when the last jackpot winning ticket was sold in California. It seems that most Americans didn’t realize how long the jackpot drought had been going on, as the game’s Group Chair revealed that ticket sales for the game doubled in the past week alone.

Get our free mobile app

And that drought continues. While there were $2 million winning tickets sold in Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia and $1 million tickets sold in Arizona, New York and Virginia, no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball.

That means that the drawing scheduled for Saturday, August 30 boasts a $1 billion ($453.1 million cash option) prize.

More than 8,000 Idahoans Became Powerball “Winners” This Week

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

According to the Idaho Lottery, 8,553 “winning” tickets were sold in the Gem State on Wednesday. Despite the large number of winning tickets sold, none of them were major wins for Idaho.

Looking at the results chart, it appears that three Idahoans matched four numbers and since all of Idaho’s Powerball tickets have the Powerplay option automatically added, that means those tickets were worth $400.

It’s been 20 years since an Idahoan last won the Powerball jackpot. You can see the list of Idaho’s past jackpot winners HERE.