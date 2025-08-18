Last year, Boise residents were left scratching their heads after People Magazine released its list of most beautiful restaurants in America. The well-known publication collaborated with Open Table to select a nominee from every state in America.

Their choice for Idaho raised some eyebrows as it seemed to focus less on the beauty of the interior of the restaurant and more on the natural beauty outside its windows. The Narrows Steakhouse at Shore Lodge in McCall took the top spot, but they didn’t have much to say about it. The one sentence description simply read:

Old-school steakhouse meets modern design with floor-to-ceiling windows framing Payette Lake and Salmon River Mountain.

We’ve stayed at Shore Lodge before and while we’ve never had the privilege of landing a reservation at The Narrows, Shore Lodge does everything well. We’re sure the food and the atmosphere are excellent, but as a Boise resident…I just had to wonder “HOW WAS THIS NOT BARBACOA?!”

If you lived in Boise before 2010, you probably know that Barbacoa didn’t always look like the work of art that it is today. The restaurant initially opened in 2007, but was destroyed by a fire in the early morning hours of January 2, 2010.

To this day, no one knows what caused the fire but the Idaho Business Review says that the old restaurant didn’t have fire sprinklers. Pretty much everything, with the exception of some picture frames, door handles and a door were a total loss.

Those things were worked into the remodel, but when Barbacoa reopened it was even more extravagant than it was before. The commanding wine tunnel was a new addition.

As was the chandelier in the main dining room. Boise Art Glass created 3,127 glass antlers to bring it to life and contributed several other pieces throughout the restaurant.

Delia Dante’s Medusa sculpture in the main bar commands attention. The artist also created the metal carriers Barbacoa uses for dishes like the Mixed Seafood Grille, the fire pit tables on the patio and several art pieces.

Co-founder, Martine Castoro, was responsible for all of the oil paintings through the restaurant, the rotating painting on the main bar ceiling, cowhide entry and several other pieces.

The restaurant itself is practically an art gallery and it’s FINALLY being recognized for it!

Barbacoa Named One of America’s Most Beautiful Restaurants

Popular food blog LoveFood recently released its own list of the most beautiful restaurants in America and this time around, Barbacoa rightfully found its place in the top spot for Idaho. In putting Barbacoa on the list, LoveFood said:

Barbacoa says it’s more than just a restaurant – it's a 'museum and art gallery promising to stimulate your senses,’ all while you dine on a menu influenced by the flavors of Mexico, Spain, and the Caribbean. Its interiors are just as eclectic, with a variety of prints, colors, textures, and artifacts all coming together to create something seriously impressive. There are also amazing views of the Boise Valley from the patio area and rooftop bar.

We'd like to add that Chef Enrique's food is also often a work of art! If you've been, you know!