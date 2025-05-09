In the day and age where it seems like a popular restaurant announces that it's closing in the Boise area, it’s refreshing to see new concepts welcome foodies. Several of them seem to be a big hit with locals right off the bat!

Based on reviews and some of our personal dining experiences, it seems like these five restaurants could be the next big thing in the Treasure Valley.

READ MORE: North Italia Announces Opening Date for First Idaho Restaurant

Corso Italian Steak

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Since I moved to Boise this building has been Murphy’s Seafood and Steakhouse, Tilted Kilt, Tap & Cask and most recently Jalapeno’s Bar & Grill. Maybe it’s the fact that I live in the neighborhood, but I feel like the opening of Corso Italian Steak was one of early 2025’s most anticipated openings. Open since late March, the swanky retro vibe has impressed foodies who’ve had the opportunity to try it. So have the cocktails. I’m a big seafood lover and thought the Miso Marinated Halibut was fabulous. Pricey, but fabulous. They currently have a 4.2 star rating on Yelp and a more impressive 4.4 star rating on Google Reviews.

Bardenay Retaurant & Distillery via Facebook Bardenay Retaurant & Distillery via Facebook loading...

Bardenay Opened their HUGE location near the Riverside in Garden City back in February. We went after axe throwing back in March and LOVED their patio. It’s heated, so even though it was something 50-ish degrees outside, we were still comfortable without our jackets. The number one question people asked me about the restaurant - is the menu the same as Downtown or Eagle? The menu is similar, but not identical. For example, this Bardenay location has lobster mac & cheese that’s smothered in four-cheese cream sauce. It was excellent. I wasn’t the only one impressed. They have a 4.7 star rating on Google Reviews.

Instagram/rosagardencity Instagram/rosagardencity loading...

Leave it to the creators of The Wylder to come up with another hit! They transformed an old welding shop near Push & Pour into a trendy, no-frills taco destination. They also offer a selection of local IPAs, Mexican beers and frozen margaritas. They’ve earned a 4 star rating from foodies on Google Reviews and a 4.1 star rating on Yelp since they opened earlier this year.

Instagram/piglatin.eagle Instagram/piglatin.eagle loading...

What’s better than one new taco restaurant? Two new taco restaurants! Pig Latin took over the old Bella Aquila location in Eagle earlier this year. In addition to tacos, they serve Latin-inspired cuisine, tapas and handcrafted margaritas. One of their cocktails is even served on top of a cute mini-flamingo inflatable. The restaurant itself is a vibe that you really have to see with your own two eyes! Since they opened earlier this year, they’ve earned a 4.1 star rating on Google Reviews and a 4.4 star rating on Open Table.

Belmont Brew House via Facebook Belmont Brew House via Facebook loading...

Belmont Brewhouse moved into the old Twisted District location Chinden in March. It’s the creation of a couple that had quite a bit of experience with TGI Fridays, IHOP and Joe’s Crab Shack in other cities. Many of their reviews praise the food menu for being different from your typical taphouse food you find around the Treasure Valley. There’s a pretty big selection of apps and pizzas on it along with a selection of sandwiches and salads. So far a 4 star rating on yelp and a 4.6 star rating on Google Reviews is proof that they live up to the hype.