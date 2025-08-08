A few years ago, we asked our listeners what Boise and its neighbors did NOT need more of. Car washes, self storage units, geese, e-scooters and mattress stores topped our list of 15. The number of one of those things is shrinking thanks to a recent bankruptcy filing.

Mattresses are a pricey but absolutely necessary purchase that most of us hope to make only once every decade or so. You can find a good budget mattress in the $600 range, but the average queen mattress is expected to cost at least $1,000 in 2025.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the economy, consumers are looking to cut back on their spending. Replacing an older mattress is one of those things they feel they can put off. According to Furniture Today, the total number of mattresses sold has dropped about 11.2% over the past year.

That’s bad news for the obnoxious amount of mattress stores in the Boise area. In fact, the parent company of one well-known mattress retailer recently filed for bankruptcy. The Street reports that The Sleep Fit Corp., which is Mattress Land’s parent company, quietly closed all of their locations, including their stores in Idaho, earlier this summer.

Shortly after, the company filed for Chapter 7 and began liquidating all of its assets. Mattress Land’s disappearance flew pretty under the radar, but Idaho did lose the following stores.

Meridian: 3163 E Lanark St

Nampa: 16573 N Marketplace Blvd

Coeur d’Alene: 411 W Haycraft Ave

