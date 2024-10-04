Between tuition, books, late-night food runs and an occasional night out in Downtown Boise, the college experience can get expensive fast! Juggling a part-time job with a full course load, activities and possibly, athletics may not be a reality for every Boise State student!

Making ends meet as a full-time student isn’t necessarily the easiest thing to do. Ramen becomes a staple and deep down, you’re hoping that your roommate already has a Netflix account you can use even when they’re not around.

What you might not know is that many companies offer college students some really incredible discounts so that things like streaming services, software or meal delivery don’t have to be luxuries.

For example, our college broadcasting program rocked. Our very first class in the major was audio production where we got our hands on a program called Adobe Audition the first week on campus. When it comes to software that’s the industry standard in radio, Adobe Audition is one of those programs. It was on all of the lab computers, but as a nerd that had started working at a commercial station in their senior year of high school, we wanted to spend as much time playing with it as we could.

That’s when our dad discovered that there was a student discount and version of the program available to anyone that could verify that they were enrolled in an eligible college or university. The discount was generous and we were able to afford it. The things we created from a desk in a tiny dorm room ended up landing us a full time job before the ink on our diploma would dry.

Again…we were nerds. You may not be looking for software. You may be looking for something a little more fun. Well, then check out this rundown of some sweet student discounts that anyone enrolled at Boise State (or any of Idaho’s other colleges) are eligible for.

