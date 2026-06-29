I love living in Idaho! The mountains, the lakes, the history... we really have it all! Whether you’ve lived here your entire life or you packed up and moved here like I did more than two decades ago, there’s always something new to discover. That’s what inspired me to start building The Ultimate Idaho Bucket List... a collection of the places, experiences, festivals, and traditions that make the Gem State so special.

Explore The History And Beauty Of Idaho

This isn’t about the biggest tourist attractions. It’s about the moments that make you fall in love with Idaho all over again. Some are right here in the Treasure Valley, while others are worth the drive. Let’s see how many you can check off.

The First 10 Adventures

1. Watch the Sunrise From Table Rock

Jen Satterhwaite Jen Satterhwaite

There’s something magical about watching the sun come up over Boise from Table Rock. Whether you hike up before dawn or drive to the top, the view reminds you just how lucky we are to call this place home. Bring a cup of coffee and take a few minutes to enjoy the quiet before the city wakes up.

2. Float the Boise River

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

Floating the Boise River is practically an Idaho summer tradition. Grab some friends, sunscreen, and your favorite inflatable, then spend a few hours drifting through downtown. It’s one of the most relaxing ways to enjoy a hot summer afternoon.

3. Spend a Day at the Emmett Cherry Festival

Gem County Chamber Gem County Chamber

Every June, Emmett celebrates its agricultural roots with the Emmett Cherry Festival... one of Idaho’s most beloved festivals. Cherries, live music, local vendors and family activities, it’s a reminder that some of the best traditions happen in small towns.

4. Experience the Snake River Stampede

Hal Coburn Hal Coburn

Whether you’re a lifelong rodeo fan or it’s your first time, the Snake River Stampede belongs on every Idaho bucket list. Well over 100 years of great competition, western heritage, and an atmosphere unlike anything else, make it a must do.

5. Visit Shoshone Falls

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

Nicknamed the “Niagara of the West,” Shoshone Falls is one of the tallest waterfalls in the country. Seeing the water thunder over the cliffs is something every Idahoan should experience at least once.

6. Spend a Weekend in McCall

Photo by Jaime Casap on Unsplash Photo by Jaime Casap on Unsplash

No matter the season, McCall has something to offer. Summer brings boating and hiking, while winter means snow, skiing, and the famous Winter Carnival. It’s one of those places you’ll find yourself returning to again and again.

7. Eat An Idaho Original- Finger Steaks

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Every state has a signature food, and in Idaho, finger steaks deserve a spot near the top of the list. Crispy, juicy, and perfect with cocktail sauce or fry sauce, they’re a local tradition that’s worth seeking out. I suggest either Lindy's Steakhouse or Gil's K-9.

8. Explore Craters of the Moon

Bartfett Craters of the Moon National Monument Idaho

Walking across this ancient lava landscape feels like stepping onto the set of Star Trek (maybe don't wear a red shirt). Craters of the Moon is unlike anywhere else in Idaho, or the country, and it’s an unforgettable day trip.

9. Wander Through Silver City

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

Silver City is one of Idaho’s best preserved ghost towns. Walking the dirt streets and exploring the historic buildings is like stepping back in time to life during Idaho’s mining boom.

10. See Idaho’s Incredible Night Sky

Photo by Ryan Hutton on Unsplash worm's eye view of trees during night time

Drive away from the city lights and look up. Whether you’re in Stanley, the Sawtooths, or the Bruneau area, Idaho offers some of the darkest skies in America. It will remind you how small we are and how beautiful our home really is.

The Ultimate Idaho Bucket List Doesn't End There

That’s the first 10 adventures on my Ultimate Idaho Bucket List, but we’re just getting started. Over the coming months, we’ll add 40 more must do experiences, from hidden hot springs and scenic drives to legendary restaurants and unforgettable small towns.

How Many Idaho Adventures Have You Done So Far?

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Which of these have you already checked off, and what belongs on the list that I haven’t included yet? Let me know and you might just help inspire the next stop on our Idaho adventure.