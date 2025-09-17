Every Idaho parent knows the gamble of eating out with kids. You’re hungry, your toddler is restless and you’re just hoping that the restaurant you settled on will have quick service, something on the menu that your kid will actually eat and a dining room where people don’t get frustrated by a little extra noise.

While my husband and I don’t have kids, I got a little glimpse of what that experience is like when my sister and three-year-old niece came to visit during the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic last summer. When it came time to pick a place to go for brunch, my husband and I threw out some of our favorite go-to spots. For each place we suggested, my sister had follow-up questions because of the toddler in tow.

Watching my sister put every place we suggested through the “will this work for my three-year-old” filter gave me a whole new respect for parents. Picking a place to eat isn’t just about the food, it’s about finding somewhere that checks the boxes for speed, atmosphere and kid-friendly foods they’ll actually eat.

Many restaurants across Idaho do that well, but according to LoveFood, there’s one restaurant that stands out from the rest when it comes to being family friendly and Boise’s lucky enough to have it in their own backyard!

Southeast Boise’s Eggmann and Earl Named Idaho’s Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

The foodies at LoveFood recently put together a list of the best family-friendly restaurants in every state and recognized Southeast Boise’s own Eggmann and Earl as the best in Idaho.

You could call the restaurant the “sister” of Zero Six Coffee Fix, the quirky coffee shop located a stone’s throw away on Parkcenter Boulevard. Both restaurants are owned by Jeannie Jackson and her family plays an essential role in running them. From their fun décor to little touches like writing your name on a small dry-erase easel when you’re seated at your table, you can tell the restaurant is something special.

In choosing Eggman and Earl as the best family-friendly restaurant in the state, LoveFood said:

The best family-friendly restaurants make you feel like you're part of their family – and that's exactly what it’s like to dine at Eggmann and Earl. The spot is especially good for brunch dishes, as the name suggests, and also for those days when some of the adults may be nursing headaches… The hash comes especially recommended, complete with oozy and delicious cheesy hash browns. Order some unicorn French toast or other fun breakfast dishes for the kids, and you might even get to enjoy them in peace.

The Unicorn French Toast they mention is always a hit with kids and that’s because of its unique, colorful toppings. Rather than loading up the thick slices with fruit, Unicorn French Toast is topped with fruity pebbles, whipped cream and sprinkles!

If you go, just know that there’s usually a significant wait to get a table. However, they’ve put together a fun kid’s corner in the lobby full of fun things to keep kids occupied while you wait!