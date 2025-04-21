3 Popular Steakhouses in Idaho Receive Praise for PERFECT Medium-Rare Steak

When you live in a state with more cows than people, it’s no wonder that there are a number of steakhouses saying that no one does steak better. However, how you like your steak cooked can vary from person to person.

Some people like it so red that it’s possible that the steak is still mooing. Others will send it back to the kitchen if there's even a bit of pink showing. Me? I love a good medium rare-steak and apparently I’m not alone. Several foodie polls show that most Americans prefer their steaks cooked medium-rare, closely followed by medium and medium-well.

Idaho has some steakhouses that have earned national acclaim like Chandlers which has been named best steakhouse in Idaho by six publications including Food Network, Taste of Home and The Daily Meal. The Narrows at Shore Lodge was also named one of America’s best under-the-radar steakhouses by Cheapism.

However, when the team at Eat This, Not That embarked on their journey to find American restaurants where you’ll always get the perfect medium-rare steak, they focused on chain restaurants so that foodies knew that no matter where they travel, they can count on consistency.

Seven well known chain steakhouses made their list. Unfortunately, the top two don’t have locations in Idaho. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse took the #1 spot, followed by Smith & Wollensky. The closest you’ll find those restaurants to Boise is in Las Vegas. Del Frisco’s is off the Strip, while you’ll find Smith & Wollensky inside the Venetian.

However, you WILL find the #3 pick on the list in Idaho. More specifically, Downtown Boise. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse claimed the third spot. Several chefs unaffiliated with the chain told Eat This, Not That that Ruth’s Chris menu is spot on for value and consistency. One chef said:

With their 1,800-degree broilers, Ruth's Chris delivers consistently cooked steaks. The key to achieving medium-rare doneness lies in a good sear and that is Ruth's Chris specialty.

Downtown Boise is the only Ruth’s Chris location in Idaho. If they are out of your budget for date night, Longhorn Steakhouse placed #4. They have locations in Boise and Idaho Falls.

Texas Roadhouse also got some respect, ranking #5. They have locations in Meridian, Nampa, Ammon, Pocatello, Twin Falls and Coeur d’ Alene.