One of Idaho’s Favorite Corn Mazes Announces 2024 Grand Opening and Design

We all know that one person that will roll their eyes when you walk into the office proudly sipping on your Pumpkin Spice Latte in August. You don’t need that negativity in your life! If you’re someone who doesn’t mind the “Halloween Creep” we’re here to add to it!

Spirit Halloween has already announced where they’ll be scaring up fun across the Gem State and two of the Boise area locations are already open. Halloween decorations have been out at Home Depot, Hobby Lobby and Dollar Tree for a while. And now? One of our area’s most famous corn mazes is ready to show off the design for their 2024 corn maze.

The Lowe Family Farmstead announced the theme of this year’s MAiZe will be “Built Farm Tough!” According to their Facebook post, the design is partially inspired by the truck that Jim Lowe’s dad drove when he was a kid. He remembers that truck being part of a lot of family memories, including going to feed their cows in the winter. He later went on to own several of his own Ford F-150s and had an immense sense of pride in them. The love of those trucks has been passed down to his own kids.

Your first opportunity to see the Ford inspired maze will be on Saturday, September 14! Want to see a sneak peak of it. Just scroll through our walk down memory lane and see how the maze has evolved since 2001 to the 2024 design.

22 of the Lowe Family Farmstead's Greatest MAiZE Designs The unveiling of the Lowe Family Farmstead's corn maze design is another sign that spooky season is just around the corner! You'll see this year's design after a look back at these incredible works of art from over the years! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart