A Never Before Used Extreme Weather Warning Has Been Issued for Idaho
While most of Idaho’s major cities aren’t experiencing feet of snow piling up on our driveways, sidewalks and roadways, the state is being impacted by an arctic blast. Those conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a never before used weather warning for parts of the Gem State.
We’re sitting down to write this on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means kids are off school and won’t be waiting at the bus stop in these conditions. Many workplaces have today off, as well. Where we’re based in Boise, it’s currently 18º with a windchill of 10º. It’s likely going to be the coldest day that Idaho’s capital city has experienced so far this winter, but trust us when we say it could be worse!
What is The New Weather Warning That’s Been Issued in Idaho?
At press time, Idaho Falls is experiencing -11º with a wind chill of -22º. At this point, seasoned Idahoans would expect the National Weather Service to issue a wind chill warning to let the public know how dangerous temperatures are, but they’re not doing that this time. In fact, the NWS no longer uses the words “wind chill advisory” or “wind chill warning.”
Instead, they’ve issued a warning that Eastern Idaho has never experienced before. The new warning is called an “extreme cold warning.” If the name sounds vaguely familiar, we told you that this was a possibility back in October 2024.
Why Did the National Weather Service Get Rid of Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings?
The agency wanted to simplify their winter weather forecasts, allowing people to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures with or without high winds. That’s why they’ve started using these new terms.
Cold Weather Advisory
Issued when air temperatures or wind chills will be seasonably cold, but not extreme. It’s still recommended that you properly cover exposed skin during this advisory.
Extreme Cold Watch
With or without wind, temperatures have now become dangerously cold. The NWS recommends changing up your plans so that you’re not outside during the coldest part of the day and covering exposed skin. They also suggest making sure your car has at least half a tank of gas in these conditions.
Extreme Cold Warning
And this brings us to what Idaho Falls is experiencing on January 20 and what may happen in other parts of the state before the season is over. When an Extreme Cold Warning is in place, you’re at risk of frostbite or hypothermia by being outside. If you can’t avoid being outside, you absolutely should dress in layers and avoid any exposed skin.
