Exciting Information About the New Dog Park Coming to Nampa

Nampa Parks & Recreation recently announced their plans to build a new dog park just off of Smith Ave, between Middleton and Midway (see photos below), and I actually wrote a little bit about the unexpected controversy that sparked with that announcement — you can read that here.

Apparently, dog parks are a pretty controversial topic throughout the Boise area, as there are a lot of people on both sides of the coin who feel very passionately about having dog parks or not having dog parks.

As of right now, the park still does not have a name, but they have a lot more details as to what the park will have, as well as dates and estimates! Here is an image of the Nampa Parks & Recreation proposed master plan for the new dog park...

Nampa Parks & Recreation Nampa Parks & Recreation loading...

Looks like the park will include a large parking lot, restrooms, seating, pathways, and lots of play areas and agility space for the dogs.

-Asphalt Parking Lot with 51 Spaces

-Restrooms — 2 Stall Precast Concrete

-12’ Square Shelter with Benches

-2 Post Shelter with Bench

-Play Area — Concrete Play/Structural Feature with Misting Station

-Agility Area — Boulders and Logs on Pea Gravel

-Concrete Paths — 6’ Wide with Fenced Area

Trash Receptacle

-Dog Hydrant with Bowl

-Concrete Seat/Retaining Wall

-5’ Tall Chain-link Fence

-4’ Wide Pedestrian Gate

-Slide Gate — Width Varies

Nampa Parks & Recreation says, “With a growing community, the City of Nampa is planning the design and construction of a second Dog Park. The future Dog Park will be located on Smith Ave. between Midway Road and Middleton Road. The funding for the Dog Park comes from Park Impact Fees and construction for the project is anticipated to begin in the Summer/Fall of 2021. The opening date for the park will be summer of 2022 or Spring of 2023.”

