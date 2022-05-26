The best thing about review websites is also the worst thing about review websites. It’s a no-holds-barred world of brutal honesty and often times there’s some exaggeration sprinkled in there. You can literally read a review of anything, anywhere. People review restaurants, products they order on Amazon… and parks. I was surprised to discover how many people took the time to leave reviews of Boise parks and were more amused by the number of “negative” reviews.

Some are petty, some are amusing, and others will simply leave you scratching your heads.

These Petty Reviews of Boise Parks Will Make You Facepalm While Boise is home to many beautiful parks, there are some who don't appreciate them as much as we do. Here are the prettiest reviews of Boise parks.

