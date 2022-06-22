Popular Meridian Event Makes a Triumphant Return This Friday

Last week, Movie Night in Meridian was forced to cancel its free June 17th event and the reason, according to the event’s Facebook, was due to “concerns centered around juveniles being loud with disruptive behavior and causing altercations.” Facebook users commented and shared their experiences including “two fights with over 100 teens.” Whether or not that number was exaggerated, something needed to be done in order for families to be able to take their kids to enjoy a free summer event.

Now, Meridian Parks and Recreation shared some new changes to Movie Night in Meridian that will begin this Friday (Jun. 24) when the event returns. Some of the measures put into place include:

Increased staffing and security

Families and attendees will receive a wristband

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian for the duration of the event

Anyone under 18 without a parent or guardian will not be permitted

Unaccompanied minors outside the fenced area for the event will be forced to exit the park at 9:30 PM

You can read more about these rules on their post, but how about a round of applause for the swift response? They could have easily tacked on a fee to get in but like their site says, “Thanks to local sponsors, it’s free.” With the cost of pretty much everything going up, our community should be grateful that Meridian Parks & Rec was able to make changes without having to charge attendees a dime.

It’s unfortunate that last week’s event was canceled due to the actions of fools but at least families can go back to enjoying an amazing event that will continue throughout the summer. Movie Night in Meridian will continue until August 19th at Settler’s Park at 3245 N. Meridian Road. This Friday’s movie will be ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ starring James Marsden and Jim Carrey.

