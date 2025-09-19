Lately, social media has been a difficult place to be. Between the number of highly charged political posts from both sides and the amount of AI-generated, fake news slop, it’s difficult to find something that will either make you smile or teach you something useful.

I found one of those rare unicorn posts earlier this week and it’s something that absolutely everyone in Boise should know about!

While it’s hard to find anything that people agree about in 2025, we think that 99% of Boise residents would admit that our park system is pretty spectacular. For starters, there’s a lot of them. The City of Boise has a goal to make it so that every resident is within a 10-minute walk to a park. As of 2025? We’re 74% of the way there!

Second of all, the parks offer all sorts of amenities from soccer and softball fields to playgrounds and pump tracks. As a runner, I love how many parks have Greenbelt access. Whether I’m doing an out-and-back or a loop run, they’re a safe place to start and finish.

I’ve spent countless hours in those Greenbelt parks over the last 15 years, but what I didn’t know is that some of them aren’t just a place to stretch your legs. They’re also a place to keep you connected!

Free Wi-Fi Now Available at Six Popular Boise Parks

The Facebook post I saw was Boise Parks and Recreation spreading the word that six of their most popular parks have FREE public Wi-Fi. The city used some of the money from the American Rescue Act to install the public Wi-Fi hot spots.

I wish I would’ve known that during the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic when I was doing my show live from the park in the rain on CapEd Kid’s Day. Being able to log-on to the free Wi-Fi would've been so much more efficient than using the hotspot on my phone that disconnected every time I walked a few feet away!

Ironically, I’m back at Ann Morrison Park for a few hours today during FitOne packet pick-up with a long list of “to-dos” to check off before the weekend. Our promotions director asked if I wanted to borrow a Wi-Fi card, but I said “just in case, but apparently Ann Morrison Park has free Wi-Fi.” He was as surprised as I was upon finding that Facebook post.

I’ve been logged onto the free Wi-Fi at the park for nearly five hours and I’m impressed with how fast and reliable it’s been!

So where else can you take advantage of this cool perk? According to Boise Parks and Recreation, you’ll find free public Wi-Fi at:

Ann Morrison Park

Cecil D. Andrus Park

Cherie Buckner-Webb Park

Julia Davis Park

Kaixo Corner

The Grove Plaza

All you have to do is look for the “CityofBoiseFree” network, accept the terms of use, and you’re good to go. Whether you’re working remotely, streaming your favorite playlist, watching TikToks, or playing the silly game that’s taken over your life, these spots will keep you connected while you enjoy the best of Boise’s parks.