Today is DOGust 1st & These Adorable Boise Dogs Are Available for Adoption

August 1st or DOGust 1st? Did you know today is your shelter dog's birthday?

Say happy birthday to your pups and spoil the heck out of em, but also consider another way (the best way) to celebrate today — and actually make it a birthday for dogs who are currently in the shelter right now looking for their forever families and homes. Available dogs at the West Valley Humane Society 👇

National Today says, “August 1 is known as Dogust 1st: Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs. Thousands of sweet dogs’ land at animal shelters until they can find forever homes. If you’ve ever visited a shelter, you know the heart-wrenching looks on their faces. But there’s always hope. Back in 2008, the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, North Shore Animal League America chose August 1 (or “DOGust 1st) as the universal birthday for all shelter dogs, or as it refers to them, “mutt-i-grees.” This date inspires all of us to consider their plight.”

The most important dog in my life was a rescue dog. Her name was Jessie, she was truly a mixed breed (mut) but the vet’s best guess was some kind of Eurasier and Australian Cattle Dog mix, and she was by my side for just over 14 years when she passed away in February of this year. I never knew when her birthday was, and I wish I knew about DOGust 1st a long time ago!

