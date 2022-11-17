Amazing Idaho Dome Cabin Has an Indoor Zipline and 6 XBOXs
People from Idaho believe some really ridiculous things about our state. You know, like we have blacksmith shops on every corner or if you grew up on one of the reservations, you lived in a teepee.
We'll just raise an eyebrow, laugh quietly to ourselves and let them believe it's true so they don't move here. Those of us who live here know that we're not some barren wasteland with nothing to do. There's plenty to do during the winter months! Things like:
We're also home to some incredible unique vacation rentals like the Idaho Potato Hotel, Dog Bark Park Inn or a re-furbished train car!
But this unique Airbnb located in Ashton, Idaho? It combines the best of both worlds! Not only is it uniquely shaped, it has some incredible entertainment features like an indoor zipline, a bunny hill for skiing/tubing with its own tow rope, a movie theater and an entertainment room with six game systems!
With so much to do, you'd probably never leave, right?! Ready to take a look around? Scroll through the pics and see if you're as impressed as we are.