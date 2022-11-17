People from Idaho believe some really ridiculous things about our state. You know, like we have blacksmith shops on every corner or if you grew up on one of the reservations, you lived in a teepee.

We'll just raise an eyebrow, laugh quietly to ourselves and let them believe it's true so they don't move here. Those of us who live here know that we're not some barren wasteland with nothing to do. There's plenty to do during the winter months! Things like:

Incredible Idaho Indoor Water Parks (Read More)

Facebook/Silver Mountain Facebook/Silver Mountain loading...

Jaw-Dropping Idaho Ice Castle (Read More)

Facebook/LaBelle Lake Ice Palace Facebook/LaBelle Lake Ice Palace loading...

Incredibly Cool Ice Bumper Cars (Read More)

Facebook/Manchester Ice & Event Centre Facebook/Manchester Ice & Event Centre loading...

We're also home to some incredible unique vacation rentals like the Idaho Potato Hotel, Dog Bark Park Inn or a re-furbished train car!

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

But this unique Airbnb located in Ashton, Idaho? It combines the best of both worlds! Not only is it uniquely shaped, it has some incredible entertainment features like an indoor zipline, a bunny hill for skiing/tubing with its own tow rope, a movie theater and an entertainment room with six game systems!

With so much to do, you'd probably never leave, right?! Ready to take a look around? Scroll through the pics and see if you're as impressed as we are.

Amazing Idaho Dome Cabin Has an Indoor Zipline and 6 XBOXs Located in Ashton, Idaho this crazy "dome cabin" is an entertainer's paradise!

KEEP READING: Epic Idaho Airbnb With Disney-Themed Pool Makes for a Perfect Getaway Thinking about vacationing near Bear Lake? You have to consider this property!