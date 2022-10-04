15 Totally Strange Roadside Attractions You’ll Find in Idaho

Surveys show that on average, Americans spend 23 hours on summer road trips each year. Fun and somewhat bizarre roadside attractions like these are a fun way to break up unplanned potty breaks and little passengers screaming “Are we there yet?”

They also provide some incentive for grown-up passengers who have the inability to stay away during a road trip, to fight their drooping eyelids. Some of these attractions are so odd, that it would be a crime to miss a chance to snap a photo of or with them!

Image via Worthpoint Image via Worthpoint loading...

There are well over 100 historical, interesting or just downright weird things to see as you’re driving across the Gem State, but we pulled 15 of the most interesting to show you.

Get our free mobile app

If these happen to be along the route of the next trip you have planned for the family, you could turn them into a fun scavenger hunt game to keep everyone from getting bored!

15 Strange and Fascinating Roadside Oddities You'll Find in Idaho Planning an Idaho road trip? Keep an eye out for these weird things!

KEEP READING: Hilarious Yellow Roadside Signs Are a Special Part of Idaho's History Back in the late 1940s, Stinker Stations founder Farris Lind was notorious for his funny roadside advertisements. They invited you to a Stinker on one side and made you laugh on the other. Here are some of the best ones we have memories of!