Dive Into the 8 Best Places to Swim in Idaho and Its Surrounding States
Between Idaho's numerous, lakes, rivers, hot springs and pools there is simply no shortage of places to cool off near the water.
There are quite a few popular watering holes within a short drive of Downtown Boise. Quinn's Pond and Esther Simplot Park in Boise. Eagle Island State Park. Venture out past Marsing and the pool at Jump Creek Falls is a breathtaking option.
Travel further and you'll find some Idaho waters that have earned some big national honors. Priest Lake isn't just home to an amazing natural water slide. Thrillist put the small town in the #1 slot on their list of "Top 20 Greatest Summertime Lake Towns" in the United States.
On the other side of the state, Bear Lake found itself on Fodors Travel's list of "The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean." It ranked sixth on the list of 15 beaches.
All of these Idaho bodies of water are impressive, but they weren't the spot that landed on Cheapism.com's list titled "Cool Off Across America: Where to Swim in All 50 States." Cheapism explains they put their list together by scoping out online rankings and reviews. Which Idaho swimming destination claimed our state's honor? Keep reading to find out!