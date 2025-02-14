Famous Restaurant Closing Up to 90 Locations, Idaho Could Be Impacted

✅ Restaurant's revenue was down around $11.6 million year over year, plans to close 70-90 locations

✅ Old, outdated locations with expiring leases most at risk

✅ Two of the brand's Idaho locations are fairly new, opening in 2023

When it comes to finding a restaurant that’s open 24/7, the number of choices has been dwindling since the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s one national brand that’s fairly legendary for greeting guests whether it’s 3 p.m. or 3 a.m. but a number of their restaurants are now in jeopardy.

The brand in question is Denny’s, which just presented their Q4 Earnings Call on Wednesday, February 12. During the call, they announced that during Fiscal Year 2024, they opened 14 new franchised restaurants and completed 23 remodels at existing locations in need of an update. They were also proud that their $2, $4, $6, $8 value menu led to more foot traffic and increased sales.

While that’s great, the news wasn’t entirely positive. Leadership also revealed that they’d closed 88 stores throughout the year with 30 of them happening during that final quarter. Figures showed that their operating revenue was down about $11.6 million year over year.

During a previous earnings call, Denny’s revealed plans to close a total 150 locations (including the 88 mentioned above) by the end of 2025 to cut back on expenses. However, they now plan on a total of 70-90 closures in 2025, so that number jumps up significantly to 180 closures. CNN reports that older locations with expiring leases are the ones most likely in danger. Locations with poor sales figures are also at risk.

What Does This Mean for Idaho’s Remaining Denny’s?

Unfortunately, Idaho was part of the Denny’s casualties in 2024. Four Idaho locations in Boise, Nampa, Meridian and Chubbuck were wiped off the map. The Nampa location has been demolished to make way for another Wienerschnitzel, per BoiseDev. Meanwhile, the Meridian one is set to become a “First Watch” daytime cafe, according to the Idaho Statesman.

We found an active commercial real estate listing for the Rexburg location, but a potential sale shouldn’t affect the Denny’s restaurant as the listing says that the restaurant has approximately 19 years remaining on its lease. The franchised location is relatively new, as it opened in 2023.

The location in Moscow is relatively new, too. It opened inside a defunct Smoky Mountain Pizza location in the summer of 2023.

On Google Maps, the Twin Falls location looks fairly modern. Our sister station in the Magic Valley reports that it opened in the fall of 2014.

We couldn’t track down when the locations in Caldwell, Coeur d’ Alene or Post Falls opened. Judging by Google Maps pictures alone, the Coeur d’ Alene building certainly looks like the most dated building of the remaining locations. If Idaho were to lose another location, these may be the three most at risk.