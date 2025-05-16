When you think of food in Idaho, it’s highly likely that barbecue is NOT the first thing that comes to mind.

Outsiders immediately think of potatoes. Idaho residents may rattle off foods like finger steaks, huckleberries, trout or lamb. Make no mistake about it, Idaho might not be known for barbecue but there are still awesome BBQ spots all over the Gem State!

READ MORE: 8 Meat That Are Illegal to BBQ in Idaho

As we’re sitting down to write this, the Memorial Day Weekend, which is frequently known as the “unofficial start of summer,” is quickly creeping up on us. It won’t be long before those summer cookout cravings start to hit and that’s a big reason why Lovefood just dropped their list titled The Best Barbecue Restaurant in Every US State.

Get our free mobile app

Using real user reviews, awards and the first-hand experience of their team of foodies, they were able to pick an Idaho restaurant that proves you don’t need to book a flight to Texas or Memphis to enjoy some of the best BBQ in the country.

Their pick? Rib Shack on W State Street in Eagle! The Rib Shack is a name that the Treasure Valley has been familiar with for well over two decades. According to the Idaho Statesman, the original location opened in 2003 and lasted about five years. The owner took a break to focus on catering, but eventually brought the concept back and opened in its current location in 2015.

Rib Shack Barbecue via Facebook Rib Shack Barbecue via Facebook loading...

The restaurant’s founder is a Kansas City native, so you know that Rib Shack is serving up authentic Midwest-style barbecue.

In putting Rib Shack on the list, Lovefood said:

Ask where to find the best barbecue in Boise, and people will tell you to head for Rib Shack Barbecue – a casual spot serving dry-rubbed, slow-smoked Kansas City–style meat with dozens of house-made sauces. It's known for its sweet and smoky baby back ribs and its beef tri-tip, which is served spicy and rare (if you can't finish it, customers say the leftovers are great for making sandwiches). The crunchy coleslaw and five-bean baked beans are also fan favorites.

Rib Shack was also Thrillist’s top pick, but the blogosphere isn’t unanimous. Food Network chose another Eagle restaurant for their 50 States of Barbecue list. They say the best BBQ in Idaho actually lives at Bodacious Pig.

Bodacious Pig Barbecue via Facebook Bodacious Pig Barbecue via Facebook loading...

Meanwhile, Yelp and Go Food Service agree that no one in Idaho does barbecue better than Brad Taylor and his team at BBQ4LIFE on Vista in Boise.

BBQ4LIFE via Facebook BBQ4LIFE via Facebook loading...

Quite frankly, I think that three restaurants getting a similar nod is just an excuse to chow down at each of them and make your own decision!