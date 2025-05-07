As Mother Nature starts to gift Idaho with summerlike afternoons, you may find yourself getting a little bit restless. You’re trying to focus on your tasks at hand, but your mind keeps wandering to the next time you’ll have a weekday completely free of adult responsibilities.

Zero meetings. Out of Office auto reply on. You’re ready to fire up the grill, hit the road or just lounge by your subdivision pool. Realistically? The next time you’re going to have that opportunity without having to burn precious PTO hours is Memorial Day.

READ MORE: One of America's Cheapest Grocery Stores is Based in Idaho

We’re hoping that this year the weather cooperates to truly enjoy those outdoor activities. In the Boise area, it’s usually a bit unpredictable. According to data from the National Weather Service, the average high temperature on Memorial Day is 74, with a 65% probability of a high temperature of at least 70. Over the last 11 years, we’ve seen high temps as low as 51 or as high as 89.

Barbecue picnic on a meadow AlexRaths loading...

If you’re able to move forward with those outdoor plans, there’s usually one stop you make first. You always hit the store where you know you can stock up on everything from burgers to beach towels, inhale samples you didn’t know you needed and drive home with a trunk full of summer stuff you didn’t know you needed until you saw it. Sound familiar? Then you’ve probably already guessed I’m talking about making a Costco run.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to rely on one of America’s favorite supermarkets to bail you out if you wait until the last minute to buy what you need for that cookout or pool party. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Costco is the West’s second favorite supermarket. The only store that topped them was Trader Joe’s.

Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy Tim Boyle, Getty Images loading...

Costco has confirmed that all seven of Idaho’s Costco locations will be closed on Memorial Day - Monday, May 26, 2025.

Boise

2051 S Cole Rd

Coeur d’Alene

355 E Neider Ave

Idaho Falls

2495 E. Lincoln Rd

Meridian

3403 W. Chinden Blvd

Nampa

16700 N Market Place Blvd

Pocatello

305 W Quinn Rd

Twin Falls

731 Pole Line Rd

The warehouse club also closes for New Year’s Day, Easter, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

The good news is that if you need supplies like beach towels, lounge chairs, water balloons and squirt guns stores like Fred Meyer, Walmart and Target will be open. As far as those cookout items go, Albertsons, Winco, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s will be open.

Natural Grocers will, however, join Costco on the list of stores closed on Memorial Day, according to their website.