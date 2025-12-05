When Cheapism set out on a quest to find some of the most unusual pizzas in America, it wasn’t Flying Pie’s famous habanero pizza that took Idaho’s spot on the list. It wasn’t Pie Hole’s very Idaho Potato-Bacon pizza either. Idaho’s “craziest” pizza came from a Meridian pizzeria that just closed their doors for good.

The National List That Put Idaho’s Craziest Pizza on the Map

According to Cheapism, Idaho's quirkiest pizza is a concept that was launched at Boise area fairs, festivals and concerts almost a decade ago - Coned Pizza. Founders Tyler and Marina were inspired by a small street market that was selling pizza cones while they were vacationing in Italy. Not only did they love how they tasted, they also thought the concept could work in Idaho.

After they got home, they worked with an engineer to design a cone press and an oven that could efficiently cook the rolled-up pie. The finished product? A delicious, filling and easy to eat treat that’s the equivalent of two to three slices of regular pizza.

From Festivals to a Meridian Storefront

Once they’d perfected the cones, they started selling basic flavors like pepperoni, sausage and cheese pizza at local events. They were right about the concept being a hit! People started craving the unique pizza when they weren’t at a concert, fair or sporting event so the couple opened a brick-and-mortar location near the intersection of Overland and Eagle in Meridian.

The brick-and-mortar gave them an opportunity to experiment with premium flavors like Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Alfredo and BBQ Chicken. Customers could also create their own combos of sauce and toppings.

Why Coned Pizza is Closed Its Brick-And-Mortar Location

Unfortunately, that brick-and-mortar location is now closed. Coned made the announcement via Facebook, explaining that now that they’re parents of a toddler and a newborn, they’re shifting the business to one that better fits their lifestyle and allows them to be present for their kids.

Luckily, this isn’t the end of Coned altogether! They will continue doing what they do best which is mobile catering, food trucks and concession operations. You will still be able to grab them at places like concerts and Albertsons Stadium!

Coned also briefly operated a Downtown Boise location in the old Ben & Jerry’s location in 2021.