To say 2025’s been a tough year for local restaurants seems to be an understatement. Unfortunately, three more Boise favorites have either closed their doors for good or plan to before the end of November. Here’s a look at the latest round of restaurant changes.

Lemon Tree in Harris Ranch

You may be feeling like you’re having a déjà vu, but you read that correctly. Lemon Tree’s Harris Ranch location has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride this year. The sandwich shop originally closed in March, only to make a surprise comeback in July.

Now a few months later, it’s closed again and won’t be reopening. On Friday, November 14, Lemon Tree’s owner Jasson Parra posted a video on Lemon Tree’s social media pages announcing that the Harris Ranch is permanently closed and thanked the owners of The STIL, which they shared the space with for their hospitality.

Their downtown location and sister restaurant, The Grove by Lemon Tree on Parkcenter, remain open. Parra also teased that the brand is working on something “exciting” but “scary.” The STIL location in Harris Ranch remains open.

Giggy D’s on Overland in Meridian

I still remember how surprised I was when I discovered Beef ‘O’ Brady’s closed. For years, they were the gameday spot for Ohio State Buckeyes fans in the Treasure Valley. When we were trying to find their holiday hours to see if they’d be open for Ohio State vs Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl, we found out they’d quietly closed.

A few weeks later, locally owned concept Giggy D’s moved into the building at Overland and Eagle Roads. That location won’t be open much longer. The bar and grill announced on Facebook that their original location will be closing on November 25.

While interacting with fans in the comments section, management explained that their lease is ending and due to the current condition of the location, they weren’t willing to commit to another 5-10 year agreement. However, their second location on Linder will remain open

The Whale Tea Boise

The Instagram post The Whale Tea on Broadway made on November 15 was full of heartbreak in the comments section. Fans responded “No 😢 You’re my favorite boba spot!” and “This is the worst news i’ve heard in my life” when they read the closure notice. The post reads:

“Our store will be closing at the end of this month. Our last day of operation will be on November 30, 2025 (Sunday.) Thank you for your support and patronage. We sincerely appreciate it.