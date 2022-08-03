One of the Craziest Pizzas in America Can Be Found in Boise

After reading that headline, you’re fairly confident that you can accurately predict which of Boise’s dozens of pizzerias found themselves on this list. We’re here to tell you, you’re wrong.

The team at Cheapsim set out on a quest to find some of the most unusual pizzas in America for their list of “The Craziest Pizzas in Every State.” When we saw some truly bizarre pies like this Crispy Calamari Pizza at Figs by Todd English in Massachusetts…

…and this “Hangover Pie” slathered with scrambled eggs, chorizo gravy and cheddar cheese in Indiana…

…we thought we knew EXACTLY which pizza they would pick for Idaho: The Quad Habanero Pizza at Flying Pie! The pizzeria first served up the spicy pizza 27 years ago and offers it for about three months every summer.

Man v. Food host, Adam Richman, took on the challenge of eating the 12” pizza topped with about 24 fresh habanero peppers and a drizzle of ghost pepper sauce when he came to shoot an episode in Boise. He compared his first bite of it to licking a sea urchin. We don’t know what that’s like. We also don’t know what eating 20 pounds of jalapenos is like, but that’s apparently how hot this pizza is.

And that’s why we’re STUNNED that it’s NOT pizza Cheapism chose as the craziest pizza in Idaho. They chose something that Boise residents have been eating at fairs, festivals and concerts for six years. Pizza cones from Coned Pizza! According to Coned’s website, founders Tyler and Marina, came up with the concept for their food cart, truck and restaurants after visiting Italy.

Their vacation led them to a small street market that was selling small pizza cones. Not only did they fall in love with how they tasted, but they also loved the concept. So when they got back to Idaho, they worked with an engineer to design to come up with a cone press and an oven that could efficiently cook the rolled-up pie.

Coned offers four basic cones, six premium cones with flavors like Chicken Alfredo and Buffalo Chicken, four dessert cones in flavors like Nutella and S’Mores, as well as an option to build your own. Each cone is the equivalent of 2-3 slices of regular pizzas. They have two brick-and-mortar locations: Overland Road in Meridian and in the former Ben & Jerry’s storefront in Downtown Boise.

