107.9 LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back and this year, it’s more than a holiday tradition. It’s a lifeline for families who didn’t see 2025 coming.

The single mom whose car broke down, leaving her without a way to get to work. The family facing their last Christmas together. The kids who think Santa forgot their address. They’re not asking for much. They’re just hoping someone sees them.

That someone is you.

Why Christmas Wish 2025 Matters More

With Pioneer Federal Credit Union by our side, we’re ready to make miracles happen but we need you now more than ever. Walk through any grocery store and you’ll feel it. Talk to your neighbors and you’ll hear it. Right now, uncertainty is hitting home in ways we haven’t seen in years.

Parents going to work every day without knowing when their next paycheck will come. Families who’ve always been able to put food on the table suddenly watching their grocery budgets disappear. Job losses. Medical crises. It’s the kind of year where good people find themselves making impossible choices between keeping the heat and creating holiday magic for their families.

Christmas shouldn’t add to that burden and with your help, it doesn’t have to.

How You Can Make Christmas Wishes Come True

Every dollar you donate goes directly to a local Treasure Valley family in need of some hope. 100% of it. Pioneer Federal Credit Union has started us out with the big first donation, but with a goal of granting more than 20 wishes this year, we need your support too.

Your $50 could be the difference between a family eating well on Christmas or going hungry. Your $200 could fix the car that gets someone to their job. Your $500 could give a terminally ill parent one last magical Christmas with their children.

Make a Monetary Donation to the LITE-FM Christmas Wish Fund: You can drop off a cash or check donation at any Pioneer Federal Credit Union Branch in the Treasure Valley. If you prefer to donate without leaving your home or office, you can also donate to the Christmas Wish Fund using the PayPal link below:

Help Us With Some of Our Greatest Needs: After more than two decades of granting Christmas Wishes, we’ve seen some needs come up every year. Car repairs, tire replacement, HVAC help. We also encounter families who know they’re about to spend their last Christmas together due to a terminal illness. We aim to give these families experiences where they can build special memories together. If you’re a local business who would like to be contacted in the event we have a need for a service or product you provide, please click HERE to e-mail our Christmas Wish Team and let us know how you can help.

Nominate Someone in Need: Tell us about someone you know who could use a hand up and hope this Christmas. Nominations are now open and will remain open through December 12. Submissions MUST be made through this form to be considered.

Deliveries will take place December 1-December 19, 2025.