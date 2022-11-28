LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Celeste wrote to us about her friend Cheyenne, who's battling cancer. She's trying to balance her doctor's appointments with her job and raising four kids. Celeste told us that Cheyenne's husband works a job that keeps him out of town and away from his family during the week, so Cheyenne's doing the best she can to hold everything together at home.

Brittiany Graham, Townsquare Media Brittiany Graham, Townsquare Media loading...

Celeste was touched by Cheyenne's faith in God and selflessness. Even though things are tight for her own family, Cheyenne offered to help Celeste while she was struggling financially. She knows that family is everything to Cheyenne and wanted to find a way to lessen the burden of bills this sweet family is facing as Christmas approaches.

After everything this mom has been through this year, she certainly deserves some grace and a sign that her family isn't going through things alone. So, Brittiany, our Chief Delivery Elf grabbed some very special elves, piled them into the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and went to surprise Cheyenne with a gift that we hope not only eases the burden of bills but also gives Cheyenne and her husband the opportunity to provide a special Christmas for their kids and build some positive memories together during such a challenging time.

Click play below to hear Celeste tell us about her amazing friend and hear our two Spider-men surprise Cheyenne and her youngest son!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2022 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to make a donation, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

KEEP READING: Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022 Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2022!

7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss In 2022 From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year!