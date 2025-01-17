One of the things you promised yourself you’d do in 2025 is check out an Idaho restaurant that you’ve never been to before. That broad of a goal really means you have endless options!

It could mean checking out a new concept that’s supposed to open later this year like Hemlock, a steakhouse from the owners of Spitfire Tacos and Tequila that’s replacing Richard’s or Belmont Brewhouse which is set to take the place of Twisted District in Garden City. It could also mean checking out an Idaho mainstay that for some reason, you’ve just never been to.

Ideally, you want that restaurant to be delicious without costing you a fortune. There are countless lists on the internet recommending options for that description. That said, we are a bit shocked by one Idaho restaurant that made a “Best Value For Money” list.

Surprising Boise Restaurant Earns Idaho’s Title of “Best Value” Restaurant

Described as “where to get more dinner for your dime,” Lovefood’s list of “Every US State’s Best Value for Money Restaurant” claims to have looked for restaurants that offer inexpensive eats, large portions, set menus or award-winning dishes that “you’d expect to cost far more.” We’ve been known to channel our inner Scrooge McDuck, so we were excited to see which restaurant got Idaho’s nod.

If you’re equally stingy, you can imagine why we nearly spit our coffee all over the computer when we finally clicked far enough to see Boise’s own Chandlers as the selection for Idaho!

Don’t get us wrong. The few times we’ve been able to afford to go to Chandlers for special occasions, like an anniversary or drinks before the Governor’s Ball, the atmosphere, food and drinks have been phenomenal but the words “value for money” aren’t in a phrase we’d use to describe the fine dining restaurant.

So how in the world did LoveFood settle on Chandlers? They explained:

Although specialty and prime steaks will cost you a pretty penny at this chic Boise spot, opt for the $50 three-course dinner and you'll get the best bang for your buck – the choice of entrées includes beef bourguignon, duck two ways, and double-cut pork chop.

We’re not sure when the author, who’s bio says she lives in London, checked Chandler’s website or flew across the pond to visit, but that pricing’s a little off. Chandler’s currently lists their prix fixe dinner at $60 and the current choices are Braised Bone-In Short Rib, Shrimp Scampi Italiano, Veal Picatta, Duck Two Ways and Califlower Steak.

We can think of a lot of restaurants in Boise, let alone the entire state, where two people can dine one entrée and a few drinks and still come out under $60. So, despite LoveFood claiming that “first-hand experience of our team” was factored into their choices, we’re gonna say this one missed the mark for diners thinking they were going to find cheap eats.

Chandlers Is an Excellent Value for Valentine's Day 2025

That said, Chandlers kept their Valentine's Day prix fixe dinner price at $60. It’s similar to the menu listed above. That’s an excellent value as we’ve seen other options like The Local ($80/person) and Melting Pot ($95/person) listed at higher prices.